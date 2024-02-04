2 people killed in chain-reaction Pinellas County crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a chain-reaction Pinellas County crash on Saturday after one driver failed to stop for traffic, authorities said.

A 50-year-old Largo man was driving a Chevy Trax on U.S. Highway 19, south of Republic Drive, at about 10:35 p.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, he failed to stop for four other vehicles, which were all stopped in traffic in the inside and center lanes.

The Trax struck the rear of a Hyundai Sante Fe, which was propelled forward and struck three other vehicles.

The driver of the Trax died in the crash.

The driver of the Sante Fe, a 62-year-old Clearwater man, suffered a minor injury, but his passenger, a 54-year-old woman from Clearwater, was killed, the report stated.

Individuals in the three other vehicles were not injured.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 until 2:07 a.m.

