Two people face attempted murder charges for alleged beating of 79-year-old

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Months after a 79-year-old man was beaten with a tire iron in St. Petersburg, police said two men now face attempted first-degree murder charges.

Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 27, and Savonne Morrison, 18, were charged with allegedly beating the man in late October.

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said the case started when they responded to the 2400 block of 22nd Avenue North shortly before midnight on October 20 after a call of an attack on a person over 65.

Officers discovered the 79-year-old victim with several cuts and wounds after he was allegedly beaten with a tire iron. The man was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to SPPD, the victim was injured when Bennett and Morrison stopped him while walking along 22nd Avenue North heading east. Before both men got back in the car and drove off, one of the men who got out of the vehicle repeatedly beat the victim with a tire iron, police said.