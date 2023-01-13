Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.

Around 2:00 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater and found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said there is no known danger to the public. The Pinellas Sheriff's Office said deputies are still on the scene looking into the incident.

ABC Action News will update you with any additional information.