The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a street racing incident on the Gandy Bridge on Friday night.

According to the release, two Ford Mustangs were traveling west on the Gandy Bridge and driving at approximately 45 mph side by side.

After a moment, both vehicles began to accelerate rapidly to about 130 mph to outdistance each other, FHP said.

FHP was able to stop both vehicles, and both drivers were arrested.