At least two men injured in Gulfport shooting, one in critical condition

GULFPORT, Fla — Gulfport police are asking for information about a shooting on Saturday that left two men injured, one critically.

At about 3:22 a.m., Gulfport Police Department officers responded to the area of 8th Avenue South and 49th Street South after gunshots were reported.

Officers arrived and found two men who were shot. One victim, 21, was from of Gulfport. The other male, 19, was from St. Petersburg.

Both were taken to Bayfront hospital.

The St. Petersburg victim was listed in critical condition, Gulfport police officials said.

Police believe at least one other person may have been shot in this incident as well.

The Gulfport Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to contact dispatch at 727-582-6177.

