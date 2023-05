PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday after a shooting in St. Petersburg.

The shooting happened at 21st St. South and 9th Avenue South. St. Petersburg Police said after the shooting, one victim ran to 19th Street and 7th Avenue South where he was picked up by St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Police said one of the victims was seriously injured in the shooting and the other hand non-life-threatening injuries.