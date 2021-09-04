Watch
2 confirmed dead after car crashes into house in Pinellas County

Two people are confirmed dead after a car crashed into a house in Pinellas County.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 08:17:07-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Two people are confirmed dead Friday night after a car crashed into a house in Pinellas County.

Officials say five people were inside of a Tesla that was allegedly speeding northbound on Manning Road when the vehicle went straight through the T intersection then through a fence before finally crashing into the house.

Investigators tell ABC Action News that the 69-year-old woman living in the house died from the crash. The driver allegedly never attempted to slow down.

The second person who died was a passenger in the Tesla. That passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

