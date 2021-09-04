2 confirmed dead after car crashes into house in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Two people are confirmed dead Friday night after a car crashed into a house in Pinellas County.

Officials say five people were inside of a Tesla that was allegedly speeding northbound on Manning Road when the vehicle went straight through the T intersection then through a fence before finally crashing into the house.

Investigators tell ABC Action News that the 69-year-old woman living in the house died from the crash. The driver allegedly never attempted to slow down.

The second person who died was a passenger in the Tesla. That passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.