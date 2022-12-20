Two adults found dead in Largo's Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park

LARGO, Fla — Largo Police are investigating after two adults were found dead inside a home in the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park. Police told ABC Action News they got a call for help around 3:18 p.m.—and have been investigating ever since.

As of now, there are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case. Largo Police haven’t confirmed how these folks died, how they knew each other, or their names. They said they’re still waiting to notify the family before releasing some of that information.

But even with scarce details, neighbors like Gary Row, said the impact of these two deaths—so close to the holidays, is felt around the mobile home park. And Row told us it's a loss that one that has him hugging his son a little tighter tonight.

“You’ve got to appreciate your loved ones while you have them here. Anybody that’s having a family dispute—get over it, give them a big hug and tell them you love them. You never know," he said.

This is a developing story.