TV celebrity chef brings holiday cheer to his former Pinellas Park school

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Chef Robert Hesse from the TV show Hell’s Kitchen now owns an artisan grilled cheese restaurant and a food truck called Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz.

On Thursday, Hesse partnered with House to Garage Outlet, Retro Rat Toys, and Pop-N-Son Collectibles to bring lunch and gifts to each student at Richard L. Sanders School in Pinellas Park. As well as $30,000 worth of items for the school store where students can buy things with points earned from good behavior.

The school serves students with disabilities and troubled youth from kindergarten to age 22. Hesse ended up at the school after being in and out of the system as a teen.

"From all the successes and the lows and the highs, Richard L. Sanders has always been a direct part of my DNA, it was the direct holding yourself accountable and who you are as a person that has been instilled in me from the very days I walked these halls," said Hesse.

Hesse also spoke to students. He said his goal is to inspire kids that they can overcome the challenges they're faced with.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Clay said Hesse showed him there is hope.

"What comes to me is that trouble doesn’t last forever so don’t look at the bad in a situation, look at the good," said Clay.

Hesse also has a foundation called No Kid 86’d, giving a portion of proceeds from his restaurant to help troubled youth.

"Hopefully, I can inspire somebody to make a difference. Just do one act of kindness a day. If you do that the world a better place," said Hesse.