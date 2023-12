A pedestrian trying to cross U.S. Highway 19 on Friday was hit and killed by a truck, officials said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a GMC C5500 single-unit truck driven by a 33-year-old Clearwater man, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19 in Pinellas County at about 9:05 p.m., when he hit a 68-year-old St. Petersburg man trying to cross the highway.

The victim, who walked into the path of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.