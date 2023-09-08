Troopers searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured bicyclist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released surveillance video that shows a driver in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck striking a bicyclist.

Troopers said the driver of the truck took off.

The crash happened on May 19, 2023.

FHP released a photo of the possible driver along with the video.

Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the bicyclist, Kenny Gamble, was traveling south across 54th Avenue North at 43rd Street North when a driver of a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup left a Texaco gas station. The truck turned west onto 54th Avenue North and collided with a bicyclist, according to troopers.

On Thursday, FHP surprised Gamble with a brand-new bicycle.

Steve Gaskins with FHP worked with Eddie Mullally, who owns Neptune Cyclery and The Neptune Lounge in Tarpon Springs.

"He explained what happened to him, and I was like, that could be me. I'll help for sure, and that was it. I gave him a new, really nice bike with lights and a water bottle cage and water bottle," said Mullally.

Troopers said Gamble's bike was destroyed in the crash, and it was his main mode of transportation.

ABC Action News spoke to Gamble, who declined an on-camera interview, saying he was in too much pain and was not feeling up to it.

Troopers said Gamble suffered head and spinal injuries from the collision and continues to recover at his St. Pete home.

"I felt bad. It happens all the time, and I ride my bike a lot, so I worry about it every time I get on my bike," said Mullally.

FHP released a photo of the possible driver and is asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.