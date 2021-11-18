Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Treasure Island's Sunset Beach Pavilion is popular wedding spot

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
Sunset Beach Pavilion
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 12:19:33-05

The Sunset Beach Pavilion on Treasure Island has it all for the perfect wedding or event — ceremony spot on the water, covered pavilion for reception and a beautiful sunset.

The site on the southern tip of Treasure Island is a popular destination for weddings.

It's owned by the city and accessible for small ceremonies on the water and receptions on the pavilion.

"Yeah, I think the secret's out," Justin Tramble, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director said. "At our office, the Parks and Rec Department permits roughly 600 beach weddings a year out on our beach, and this is probably the most popular destination."

The area is popular among locals too with a playground for kids and Adirondack seating for adults.

Plus, parking is easy to find right next door.

You can find out more about the pavilion by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season