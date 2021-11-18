Treasure Island's Sunset Beach Pavilion is popular wedding spot

The Sunset Beach Pavilion on Treasure Island has it all for the perfect wedding or event — ceremony spot on the water, covered pavilion for reception and a beautiful sunset.

The site on the southern tip of Treasure Island is a popular destination for weddings.

It's owned by the city and accessible for small ceremonies on the water and receptions on the pavilion.

"Yeah, I think the secret's out," Justin Tramble, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director said. "At our office, the Parks and Rec Department permits roughly 600 beach weddings a year out on our beach, and this is probably the most popular destination."

The area is popular among locals too with a playground for kids and Adirondack seating for adults.

Plus, parking is easy to find right next door.

You can find out more about the pavilion by clicking here.