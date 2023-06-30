Treasure Island Fire Rescue hosts 'Walk to Beach Day' to promote pedestrian safety ahead of July 4th

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Treasure Island Fire Rescue is hosting "Walk to Beach Day" on Friday to promote pedestrian safety along Golf Boulevard.

This comes just seven months after a woman was hit and killed while crossing an intersection of Gulf Boulevard on Treasure Island.

Officers are setting up education stations along Gulf Boulevard to remind people of crucial safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend.

"For as many years as I've been out here, I just see people driving too fast, not minding the areas that they're supposed to slow down," said Brenda Perry, who's called Treasure Island home for more than 40 years.

Perry works on Gulf Boulevard and said she has a front-row seat to the dangerous close calls.

“When it comes to the cross streets — real scary. I've had to yell out the window and say; please press the button because sometimes people aren't going to stop,” Perry said.

One of the main points Treasure Island Fire and Rescue wants to get across is to use the crosswalks.

“It's important to be aware you know you can casually head to the beach and not think about safety matters," said Mercedes Nelson Palmer, Fire and Life Safety Educator.

She said people need to be on high alert and make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

“Put the phone down, be aware, keep your head up. That could be walking, that could be driving,” Palmer said.

Several agencies will be out along Gulf Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. handing out bike helmets, educational materials and sharing safety tips. They hope those tips stay top of mind as we head into the holiday weekend.