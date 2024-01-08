Treasure Island commissioner and vice mayor next in long line of officials resigning over new state law

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The vice mayor of Treasure Island is the latest local leader to resign after a new state law went into effect at the beginning of the year. The law requires small government officials to disclose their financial information.

The former vice mayor, Saleene Patridge, was also the District 3 city commissioner, which means the city now needs to fill two positions.

Several small government officials have decided this new state law is too intrusive and have decided to step down instead of sharing certain financial information with the public. We've seen resignations in Polk and Pasco as well.

The new law says small government leaders must complete Form 6, which requires them to release how much money is in their bank accounts and information on their liabilities and assets of more than $1,000.

Cory Coler has served as the Mayor of Eagle Lake since 2018 in Polk County. He told us the law would even require him to disclose how much money is in his daughter's savings account.

While some said they like the transparency, many others said they think the law goes too far and worry the mandatory disclosure will keep qualified candidates from running for office.

The goal of today’s special meeting in Treasure Island is to appoint someone to fill the District 3 commissioner seat. Current Treasure Island commissioners will be considered for the vice mayor role.

The City of Treasure Island will accept letters of interest from people wanting to fill the vacancy. Whoever is chosen will serve the remainder of the term through March 2025.

Those interested must live in the Paradise Island neighborhood.

Other criteria for the position are listed on the City of Treasure Island's website.

Those letters of interest can be submitted to the office of the clerk in person, or you can email them to cityclerk@mytreasureisland.org.

The meeting tonight starts at 7 p.m.