Tow truck drivers ride in solidarity to raise awareness of the Move Over Law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, tow truck drivers from across Tampa Bay gathered in solidarity to drive across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

From the flashing lights to the giant tires to the long flatbeds, there’s no denying the look and feel of a tow truck, but it’s the drivers behind the wheel that truly make it a community.

“It’s a hard life, it’s a dangerous life, but we all get up every day and do it,” said driver Dave Maley.

Maley says he’s seen too many of his fellow drivers killed simply doing their job.

“Heartbreak, sadness, because people don’t pay attention when they are driving,” said Maley.

This marks the third year that area tow truck drivers have gathered together to drive across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to remember those they’ve lost and raise awareness of the Move Over Law.

“We’re out there, we’re lighting up, we want to be safe on the side of the road, we need you to slow down and move over just so we all get to go home at night,” said driver Denny Raulerson.

Raulerson has been a tow truck driver in Tampa Bay for over 30 years and has participated in the annual ride since it began three years ago.

“Oh, it warms my heart, it warms my heart, everyone is here, together, trying to get the word out,” said Raulerson.

They say there really are no excuses; the lights are too bold, bright, and yellow for anyone to miss.

“Just protect the drivers, be courteous, just move over. That’s all you got to do is move over, let us do our job, and go home to our families,” said driver Wesley Needs.

