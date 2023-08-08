Tourism efforts in Pinellas County highlight the locals that make it special

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A piece of Zimbabwe opened its doors in downtown St. Petersburg Friday.

Sisters Matipa Mutsemi and Mercy Nyamangwanda opened the retail shop EnnYe, filled with clothing and home goods. Meanwhile, Mutsemi's husband, Vinny, takes care of the art gallery inside the space.

​"I was walking on Central Avenue when we first moved, and I saw that there was one of a kind of everything from candle places to soap boxes to all these places. And I started buying my lotions from the small places because they were made locally, and I could never see them anywhere else. And that's where it really felt like it was important for us to open a store here and be also one of those businesses where someone will remember," said Matipa Mutsemi.

​​The business highlights just how diverse St. Pete's locals and visitors are.

​"You get to understand where we come from and what inspired these artists to continue thriving. Having these pieces being sold worldwide. It's more of people learning more about the Zimbabwean and showing up," said Vinny.​

​​That's what Visit St. Pete/Clearwater's Interim President Brian Lowack said the "From Visitors with Love" campaign is all about.

​"It's important that we highlight that because throughout Pinellas County, there's different cultures, different backgrounds, and we're very eclectic. And each community is different," he said.

​​Just under a million people live in Pinellas County, but the area saw more than 15 million visitors in 2022.

​Tourism has contributed $11 billion to the local economy. It's also built about 109,000 jobs, meaning $3.56 billion in wages and salaries. That money is put back into the community for projects like beach renourishment and bringing more attractions for people near and far to enjoy.

​"It's a 60-40 split between operating and marketing as well as capital expenditures. Those capital expenditures go to things that benefit increased tourism and visitation. But as an added benefit, our locals get to take advantage of those whenever they'd like year-round," said Lowack.

​​St. Pete Downtown Business Association President Jose Martinez said that helps small business owners thrive.

​"I'm a huge supporter of the Dali and I was pleased that they just got the grant in an effort to develop because the Dali brings a lot of people to downtown from all over the world," he said.

​​He's seen a shift in the city between both visitors and locals. That change highlights all that makes Pinellas County special. Visit St. Pete/Clearwater hopes that can translate through their campaign.

​"Young folks are investing in the wonderful businesses downtown. And it's really important to make sure that the customers keep coming," he added.