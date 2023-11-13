Watch Now
Top local artists gather for a free 'greatest hits' exhibition in Largo

The Arts Annual at the Gallery at Creative Pinellas features 75 artists.
Sean Daly
Gallery at Creative Pinellas
Posted at 6:17 AM, Nov 13, 2023
LARGO, Fla. — The Gallery at Creative Pinellas in Largo always makes for a spellbinding visit.

But the current Arts Annual exhibit — free to the public and featuring 75 painters, sculptors, filmmakers, and more — might be the most impressive group of local talent they've ever showcased.

"It's awe-inspiring," said Barbara St. Clair, the CEO of Creative Pinellas, a nonprofit that supports and uplifts the arts and artists of Pinellas County.

A sort of "greatest hits" of top local talent, Arts Annual includes work from such artistic rock stars as Chad Mize, John Gascot, Reid Jenkins, Sketzii, and more.

For more information on Creative Pinellas and the Arts Annual, go here.

