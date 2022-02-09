Tips needed to crack 20-year-old cold case, Clearwater Police Department says

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The last time Andrea Bolden saw her husband, Clarence, alive was in 2002.

"[He was] a loving husband, father, family man, community man," she said.

Andrea Bolden

Twenty years ago, on February 7, 2002, Clarence was shot and killed at a card game on Fulton street.

Two decades later and Clearwater Police said his case is still unsolved, much to the frustration of Bolden's family.

"I know it's lots going on, but still, we're still standing for justice and I'm going to stand and I'm never going to give up. So they need to step up and help do more," said Andrea.

ABC Action News shared those concerns with the Clearwater Police Department over the phone.

And they said that they get it. They're frustrated too.

But one thing Bolden's family and the police both agree on is that someone out there has information that could help turn this case around.

"I know someone's around and they know," said Andrea.

"The people that know, they loved Clarence too. And how can they hold that back, hold this information back?" said Clarence's best friend, Adrian Jackson.

As those who love Bolden wait for someone to come forward, they said they will keep his memory alive.

"It is a part of my morning prayer and he's in my heart and in my prayers and in my soul and in me," said Jackson.

And they plan to keep pushing for answers.

"Just seeking for closure, day by day," said Andrea.

There is currently a $25,000 reward in connection to this case.

The Clearwater Police Spokesman, Rob Shaw, said that "if you don't come forward for the money, you should do it because it's the right thing to do."

You can call and leave a tip at 727-562-4242.