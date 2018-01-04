Thousands without power in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thousands of people in Tampa Bay are waking up Thursday morning without power.

Duke Energy first reported over 10,000 customers without power in Pinellas County. The majority of those outages were in St. Petersburg. The first reports of outages came in at 2:35 a.m. Thursday. By 4:52 a.m., only 8,650 customers reportedly were without power.

By 5 a.m., several power outages were additionally reported in Pasco County, Polk County and Citrus County.

The outage was caused by damage to the Duke Energy transmission lines.

Some affected customers are estimated to have their power restored by 5:30 a.m., several others might be without power until 8:30 a.m. Duke Energy estimates full restoration by 9 a.m. Thursday.

For those affected by the power outage, Duke Energy's outage map shows currently reported power outages and includes the estimated times of restoration you can expect to see in your area