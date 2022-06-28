ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thousands of homes were without power Monday night after evening thunderstorms passed through the area.

According to Duke Energy, roughly 6,000 customers were without power in southern Pinellas County as of 10:30 p.m. Monday. The largest outages included customers on Paradise Key south, Isla Del Sol, and in the neighborhoods of Clearvista, St. Pete Heights, and Magnolia Heights.

It could be some time before customers get power back as Duke Energy had an estimated time of 3 a.m. Tuesday for the restoration of power for some of the customers.

The storms prompted a brief tornado warning from the National Weather Service as a waterspout moved onto land, but the warning was canceled in just minutes and no damage was reported from the waterspout, the National Weather Service said.

Here are some viewer photos of the storms as they passed over Pinellas County