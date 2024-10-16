The 'unofficial donation site' and shelter at Florida Best Buy in the Clearwater area cleaned up

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Over 500 people were rescued during Hurricane Milton at the Standard Apartments in Clearwater. Dozens of vehicles were also destroyed. Now, survivors with no place to go decided to set up camp in the grass in the Best Buy parking lot across the street.

The community response to help residents went viral. Best Buy managers allowed donation items to be stored in their Geek Squad garage, but it became unmanageable after so many items came in.

"People are coming up and asking, you know who's in charge? And nobody's in charge," Kim Falker told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

Falker rented a U-Haul to organize the items and get them off the street. She drove them to a nearby synagogue, where they could be safely stored out of the elements and given to the community.

The Salvation Army provided hot meals to people who have turned the grass into their temporary homes. Dozens have slept outside since the storm hit nearly a week ago.

"Did you hear that they might have to leave this location?" Paluska asked

Mike Baldelli, the Public Information Officer for the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services.

"That was our understanding. Yep. And, like I said, That's fine wherever they're going. If there will be hungry people there that need water and other sorts of assistance, we're going to be there as well for that."

Paluska interviewed two moms from Venezuela in Spanish. Neither spoke English. They said they lost everything and are grateful for the help. However, they don't feel comfortable because their children are going to a crowded shelter (which the American Red Cross is providing).

They told Paluska they were told they couldn't sleep in the grass by the parking lot anymore.

"I am very worried about where we will go," Jocelyn Diaz told Paluska. "My kids keep asking "where are we going to live?"

They did spend one night in their flooded apartment because her 10-year-old son was scared to sleep outside again. Diaz said it was a big mistake.

"It was so hot, there's no water, electricity, humid, full of mold and smelled awful," Diaz said.

The Red Cross said there are rumors about shelters checking immigration papers to get in. A representative told me that is FALSE. They have teams on the ground who speak Spanish, working to educate people that shelters are available for everyone impacted.

Several families plan to continue sleeping in the grassy area until they find shelter that is suitable for them.