The Pinellas County Teachers Association urges district leaders to support pay raises for teachers

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Teachers Association and the Pinellas Educational Support Professionals Association (PESPA) urged district leaders to support pay raises for teachers.

The two unions represent about 10,000 employees within Pinellas County Schools.

Members held a press conference on Tuesday. The unions plan to go back to the bargaining table with the school district as early as June, but no date has been set yet.

The unions said the starting salary for teachers is just under $50,000.

"We are asking that the school board devote every possible resource, every possible resource, to valuing and accomplishing a true living wage for all of its employees," said Lindsey Blankenbaker, Executive Director of PCTA.

Rachel Cox is a teacher in Pinellas County. She has taught for the past three years. She said her colleagues with children struggle to support their families.

"Most of my colleagues who do have children, it's not uncommon for them to work two jobs," she said.

The PCTA and PESPA applauded the actions of the Pinellas School Board for unanimously approving a pay raise for bus drivers on Monday.

The hourly salary of bus drivers will increase from a starting salary of $16.25/hour to $19.79/hour. Lead drivers will increase from a starting salary of $19.79/hour to $21.75/hour. These raises equate to a salary increase of either 10% or 20%.

Current employees will remain at the same level on the current salary schedule, considering years of experience.

"We need to make sure we are holding on to all of our excellent educators in these buildings and the way to do that is to show the generosity to them that you showed to the bus drivers and take care of your people," said Nancy Velardi, PCTA President.

The Pinellas County School District sent ABC Action News the following statement:

"Pinellas County Schools values all our employees and looks forward to increasing salaries the best we can through the budgetary and bargaining processes."