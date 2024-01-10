Watch Now
New DeCosmo Italian Market in Pinellas Park is family-owned foodie paradise

The 5,000-square-foot destination includes a cafe, grocery and deli counter
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jan 10, 2024
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The new DeCosmo Italian Market in Pinellas Park is a family-run, family-owned foodie paradise.

The 5,000-square-foot gourmet destination is deliciously overwhelming, but it's also warm and loving like the dozens of DeCosmos who help run this multigenerational enterprise.

Paul DeCosmo, one of three owner brothers, says this to customers: "Welcome to our family. Welcome to our table."

The massive market includes a full bar, a cafe, a wine room, deli and dessert counters and a full grocery.

Photographs of the DeCosmo family through the ages decorate the walls, and family recipes passed along through the years fill out the menu board at the lunch counter.

For more on the DeCosmo Italian Market, go here.

