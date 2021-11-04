The Hive St. Pete is a funky ceramics studio and wellness center featuring art therapy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Hive St. Pete is all things to all artists and art lovers.

"A lot of people come in here and say, 'Pottery saved me,'" says Hive founder Carol Schubert, who's invested more than $1 million in the ambitious community project.

The new massive art space in south St. Pete features a funky marketplace with local artwork, a garden shop, a working ceramics studio, and the Cypress Wellness Center, featuring art therapy, run by Dr. Katie Schubert, Carol's daughter.

The space is currently transitioning to a nonprofit, which will allow Carol to expand both services and artforms, creating programs for veterans and victims of domestic violence.

All artists of all skill levels are welcome here, either as students or teachers. Carol is also looking for greater community involvement, especially in terms of leadership and donation.

