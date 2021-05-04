The Himalayan Salt Cave in Palm Harbor may help soothe those nagging allergies and skin problems

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — There's salt on the ground, on the walls, and in the cool dark air.

There's glowing pink salt from Pakistan everywhere in fact. And it just may be what you need to fight your allergies.

At the Oceanair Himalayan Salt Cave in Palm Harbor, this otherworldly alternative medicine spot wants you to relax and breathe deep.

"Small doses of salt are anti-imflammatory," says owner and homeopathic doctor Margaret Smiechowski. "So it helps you with upper-respiratory problems, asthma, allergies, skin problems."

Salt caves are a hot trend, especially during these stressful times when the topic of healthy lungs is constantly in the news.

The salt cave is just that, a cool dark hideaway with salt walls, floors, and salt in the air. There's also a twinkling night sky ceiling.

Your only job is to sit in a reclining chair, breathe deep and relax.

The healing properties of salt air, known as halotherapy, have been boasted about since the late 1800s.

Oceanair also features ionic foot baths and relaxation rooms.

Private salt cave sessions start at $35 for 45 minutes.

For more information, click here.