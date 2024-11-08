The Big Cleanup Clearwater kicks off Friday, volunteers needed to help with storm cleanup

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Big Cleanup Clearwater kicks off Friday morning.

The City of Clearwater, Keep Pinellas Beautiful, AMPLIFY Clearwater, and Visit St. Pete-Clearwater have all partnered up for the cleanup.

“It’s very important to understand the difference in this cleanup in comparison with the other cleanups,” said Patricia DePlasco, the Executive Director of Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

This year’s theme for The Big Cleanup Clearwater is “A Call to Action After the Hurricanes.”

“This is so important for people to realize that we need to do this together,” said DePlasco.

Event organizers need more help than ever before to restore the city’s streets, beaches, and waterways.

“We have been out there since the hurricanes, and you know, in fact, a couple of weeks ago, we just pulled in over 10,000 pounds of litter on Clearwater Beaches,” said DePlasco.

There’s still so much more to do.

The Big Cleanup is a week-long volunteer initiative that focuses on removing litter threatening the environment and marine life, especially in light of the damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“There are a lot more items on the beaches, obviously, that were on land, ended up in the water, and then back on land again, especially wood. There’s a lot of wood in there,” said DePlasco.

The hope is more people will come out this year who will also volunteer year-round.

“This is a great opportunity for residents around the county. Maybe if you’re looking for a way to give back, help out, chip in, do your part to get the destination back on its feet, this is a great opportunity to do so,” said Brian Lowack, President and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

There will be other cleanups over the next week, all throughout the city.

For anyone who wants to help, register online first with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.