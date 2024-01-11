That Game Show Place in Palm Harbor is a buzzy good time for trivia fans

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Jonathon Page grew up a game-show fanatic.

"It brings back those memories of the family being together and everyone yelling answers at the TV," he says.

Now Jonathon is trying to re-create those good ol' days with a brick-and-mortar attraction called That Game Show Place, a lively experience that puts you and your friends in the center of a real-life game show.

Starting at $25 a person and perfect for birthday parties and corporate outings (think Jeopardy meets an escape room), That Game Show Place injects hi-tech effects and pop-culture trivia into classic game-show setups.

Teams are split in two, and experiences can range from an hour to over two hours, depending on the package you purchase.

For more on That Game Show Place, go here.