Teen entrepreneur keeps St. Pete cool with pedal-powered shaved ice cart

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Aiden Leslie came to town from Ohio with hoop dreams.

But when college basketball didn't pan out, this industrious 18-year-old built himself a cool alternative for young success.

"When people see me pedaling, I get a lot of crazy looks," he said, smiling. "Like, what is that thing? But hey, it's free advertising."

Leslie assembled "Cool Runnings," a pedal-powered food cart selling shaved ice sweet treats in downtown St. Pete.

He is a self-made, self-motored dessert man.

"You can find me right before you step foot on the Pier, situated between Beach Drive and Bayshore," he said.

Often setting up shop during the dinner rush, Leslie draws a crowd with finely shaved ice cups and an array of tropical flavors. Prices are $3 and $5.

He made back his investment in less than two months.

He attends St. Pete College but dealing with City Hall to get a prime spot downtown has been an education in itself.

"There's so much red tape, jumping through hoops, paying people you don't know why you're paying," he said with a shrug.

