Teen charged with bringing a gun on property of St. Petersburg High School

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said a student was charged with bringing a gun on school property Tuesday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, around 10:30 a.m., a school resource officer saw a 15-year-old, a 10th grader at St. Petersburg High School, leave campus and return shortly after. Police said a campus monitor saw the 15-year-old hand an item to another student in the gym.

St. Pete Police said the item in question was an unloaded gun. The second student immediately put down the gun and walked away from it, police said. At that point, the 15-year-old, who allegedly brought the gun to school, took off running.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested shortly after and charged with possession of a weapon on school property.