Tarpon Springs woman dies after fire pit accident in November

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs family is grieving after losing their 38-year-old mother following a fire pit accident in their backyard.

Nicole Foltz and her husband, Jeff, had started a fire in the backyard fire pit to keep the bugs away.

Nicole was spending time with her family and her best friend. Jeff said he briefly went inside the house. Shortly after, the accident happened.

“She put another log on the fire. She poured the gas into it, and it ignited and blew the can up in her hands which caused her to run, panic. She actually stopped, dropped and rolled like you are supposed to,” said Jeff.

Jeff said his wife suffered burns on nearly 100% of her body. She died three days following the accident. Nicole’s 11-year-old son was severely injured in the accident.

“It’s just one of those senseless acts you don’t expect to happen in your family….gasoline is not a joke when it comes to fire. You have to be careful or just don’t do it at all,” said Jeff.

Nicole’s 11-year-old spent 12 days in the hospital. He was able to make it home before his birthday in November. He is recovering at home from second and third-degree burns.

“I never left his side in the hospital, which is difficult, especially because I feel bad for other children there. I can see how it is to not have somebody that can be there for ya by your bedside 24-7,” said Jeff.

Nicole worked at Tarpon Tavern in Tarpon Springs. On Friday night, Tarpon Tavern and The Bistro donated 10% of its proceeds to the family. The two restaurants are also collecting donations from customers.

A GoFundMe page is also raising money for the family. Jeff said his family appreciates the support.

“Just all around, one of the best, genuine people. She had a fierceness to her. Everybody loved her,” said Jeff.

The family is urging people to know fire safety and practice it.

"I don't want to read about somebody else's family having to go through this. It's unimaginable."