Tarpon Springs High School student fights off man who allegedly tried to abduct her at bus stop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A female student from Tarpon Springs High School was able to fight off a man who allegedly tried to abduct her at her bus stop around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD).

Two people were arrested in the ongoing investigation.

Jamichael Antoine William, 38, and Paul Sylvestor Warren, 65, were charged with one felony count of False Imprisonment and booked without incident and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

TSPD asked that anyone with further information about the incident contact their Criminal Investigation Division Detective John Melton at 727-938-2849.