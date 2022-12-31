Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are responding to a crash that has become hazardous materials call.

A single-car incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. this evening in the southbound access lanes of US Highway 19 in the 20000 block in front of Congo River Golf.

A truck transporting 8,500 gallons of gasoline has flipped and is leaking. Crews from hazardous materials are on the site attempting to control and mitigate the spill.

There are currently no injuries.

At this moment, the southbound access route south of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is closed. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes and avoid the area.