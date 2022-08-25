Tampa jury convicts local man of federal hate crime for attacking Black man driving with his family

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa federal jury convicted a Pinellas County man of a hate crime for what prosecutors called "a racially motivated attack against a Black man who traveling down a public roadway with his family."

According to federal prosecutors, Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was driving when he came across the victim, who was driving his child and girlfriend home from a family get-together. Prosecutors said Leahy began threatening the victim, calling him racial slurs and trying to run the victim's car off the road.

The prosecution said Leahy followed the victim's car for nearly a mile and a half before sideswiping their car. Leahy then fled the scene but stopped at the next stop light. That's where prosecutors said the victim's car pulled up behind Leahy.

Prosecutors said, "Leahy got out of his car, stormed at (the victim) and tried to assault him, again yelling racial slurs."

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, and Leahy made statements to them "evidencing his bias motive, including telling the officers that Black people need to be kept 'in their areas.'"

“Across America, families must be able to freely travel our public streets without fear of being attacked because of race,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “This verdict should send a strong message that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to prosecuting, to the fullest extent of the law, those who would use violence to enforce heinous racist beliefs.”

Leahy faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals until he is sentenced.