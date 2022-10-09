Tampa Bay Rowdies host charity raffle at remaining home games

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — While relief may feel hard to grasp for so many impacted by Ian’s destruction, Bay Area residents won't stop working to show their support. On Saturday, fans dropped off donations for relief efforts at the Tampa Bay Rowdies home game and watch parties for the Tampa Bay Rays playoff game.

"Not just me, but my whole family cares a lot about the victims. We feel really bad about what happened down there. You know, they need a lot of things. They need a lot of help. And this is at least one minor thing that we can do," Ron crew, another Rowdies fan who donated supplies, said.

Both teams pledge to donate $1 million to help those directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"Overall goal is just to make as much good in the community as possible. Just to help those in need and try and make life better for those who are going through something unimaginable right now," Wetzel added.

Wetzel said the Rowdies will host the 50/50 Charity Raffle at the remaining homes games. All money raised will help our neighbors in need.