Tampa Bay musicians team up to give back with Wednesday benefit concert

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Some of your favorite local musicians will be sharing the stage in Safety Harbor on Wednesday for one magical night of rock 'n' roll and Christmas songs. All the money raised will go back to local non-profits known for helping those less fortunate.

“We definitely raise a little more money every year thanks to all the people who come out and donate,” said Ronnie Dee, one of about 20 musicians from 10 different bands to participate in the seventh annual Rock and Soul Charity Concert.

The event runs at the Whistle Stop on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Performers are randomly teamed up with musicians from other bands and then take turns making holiday listening magic.

“The fact that we get to pack all this talent under one roof, it definitely makes for a great day for everybody,” said Whistle Stop owner Louis Kinney.

This event hits particularly close to home for Nicole Davids of the Black Honkeys.

“This is a wonderful event, I’m so proud to be a part of it, and of course, it’s benefiting my center, which I love,” said Davids.

Davids is in charge of after-school programs at the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center in Safety Harbor. It’s one of the non-profits chosen to be a recipient of the fundraiser.

“I remember from the time I was young always just wanting to help people,” she said.

The Refuge of Clearwater is another organization to receive funds thanks to Rock and Soul.

“It touches my heart because my wife and I are both musicians, too," said director Shaun Powers. "We are worship leaders, that’s how we got into church work, and then we started this, seeing the needs of the homeless. So to see it done by local musicians who really just do it out of their heart, it’s priceless, it really is.”

So whether you’re a saint or a grinch, our local musicians said you’re going to hear some great songs while at the same time giving to a great cause.

“It’s a real feel-good part of the year,” said Dee.