Tampa Bay leaders spearheading the future of transportation address concerns

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is exploding in population; for many, it's most noticeable on the roadways.

We asked you to send us your concerns about traffic and other transportation issues this week, and we received many responses. So we're taking action for you by heading to Clearwater, where leaders are hosting a transportation summit.

The question we received the most can be summed up here:

"It requires a significant local funding commitment. You have to operate the system, and the federal government doesn't pay for operations. So, you can get capital money from the federal government and the state government but very limited operating dollars. That's always been our challenge. It's a funding question. I think what we have to determine is whether the public feels that building light rail, building commuter rail, is a priority and really convey that to their elected officials," Whit Blanton, Executive Director of Forward Pinellas, explained.

Blanton said a light rail has been an ongoing conversation for decades, and they are actively trying to make it happen.

Another question you wanted to be answered was the plan to integrate high-speed rail into the overall transportation plan when it arrives from Orlando. The Executive Director for Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council said although it's in its infancy stage, the environmental studies have already begun.

"If we can somehow work with Brightline and advance rapid rail, if you will, rapid rail from high-speed rail from Orlando to Tampa, essentially build a track such in the median and move people where you don't need a car or a vehicle at either end of that way. That's innovative," Sean Sullivan, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, said.

Congestion is a huge concern in the Tampa Bay Region. Even local leaders said they're working to address potential solutions like adding roundabouts and adjusting traffic signal timing. It's all part of a broader plan to help traffic move more efficiently as the bay area grows.

"The traffic congestion has been here. I think what's getting worse, particularly, is that Hillsborough and Pasco County are adding significant amounts of new people to the area, more so than analysis. And, so, at least in my county, I feel like the traffic levels aren't that dramatically different than they were 15-20 years ago. But what's happening is that you now have two and a half million more people living in the Tampa Bay Region. And at least in Pinellas, we're not creating any more beaches. So, all those people who want to come over and enjoy our beaches or downtown St. Petersburg because of its amenities, we're having to figure out how to do that. So, that's why the Howard Franklin Bridge is being expanded," Blanton said.

Leaders stress that transportation and infrastructure changes don't happen overnight.

"Our elected leaders get it. We rely on their policies to implement, and we will continue to work with them to make Tampa Bay a safer place for all to share the road," Sullivan said.