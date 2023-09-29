Tailor arrested for inappropriate conduct with 14-year-old: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local tailor was arrested on Thursday after being accused of behaving inappropriately towards a 14-year-old customer.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the victim reported that Petru Veresan, 72, inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions while she was at Peter's Tailor Shop on 778 Indian Rocks Road in Belleair Bluffs.

She added that Veresan, who is the shop's owner, made sexual comments to her and that the incidents didn't just occur when he was tailoring her clothing.

When detectives interviewed Veresan on Thursday, they said he admitted to "possibly touching the victim inappropriately" while tailoring her clothes. He was arrested and taken to Pinellas County Jail.

As a result, Veresan is being charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Those who believe they may be a victim or with information regarding the case should contact Detective Kara Yakes at 727-582-6611 or by email at kyakes@pcsonet.com.