Man arrested after barricading himself in vehicle in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested Monday morning after he barricaded himself inside a vehicle.

The Pinellas Park Police Department sent out a SWAT team to establish contact with Michael Dixon, 33, at 9021 US Highway 19 North.

Police said Dixon was arrested without incident around 8:30 a.m. They added that Dixon was wanted for felony charges from an investigation conducted by the Largo Police Department.

No other details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.