The SWAT team is on scene of a shooting investigation in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park PD was first on scene in the area of 45h St. and 76th Ave. At about 10 a.m. they responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area.

Officers there heard shots being fired and loud screaming. The police department is calling it an active scene and urging everyone to stay out of the area.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.