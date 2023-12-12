Watch Now
Suspicious package at Bay Pines VA that prompted evacuation deemed safe

Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 12:21:51-05

BAY PINES, Fla. — Authorities that investigated a suspicious package found at the Bay Pines VA hospital on Tuesday morning have since deemed it safe.

A press release said Bay Pines was told of the package around 9:20 a.m. at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, building 100, prompting an evacuation.

The TPD bomb squad and other law enforcement officials evaluated the package and found it "did not pose a threat of any kind." The Emergency Department, which was closed during the investigation, has reopened.

Hospital officials added that outpatient primary care and specialty care appointments in building 100 are canceled through 1 p.m. Veterans who have appointments in buildings 22, 23, 111, the Lakeside Clinic and the Radiation Oncology Clinic were not impacted.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

