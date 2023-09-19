Support staff in Pinellas County Schools asking for $18/hr during bargaining session

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Support staff in Pinellas County Schools asked the school district for better pay and living conditions during a bargaining session on Monday.

The Pinellas Educational Support Professionals Association (PESPA) is currently bargaining with the district. The two parties met on Monday.

PESPA President Nelly Henjes said the union is asking the district to pay employees at least $18/hr or give them a 7.3% pay increase, whichever is greater. The union is also asking for childcare before and after school and no increase in health insurance premiums.

The union would also like the district to pay for any licensing requirements for positions.

Lydia Guevara works with middle school children who have autism. She said she brings home $1,400 a month and cannot afford to pay her bills.

"Right now, I'm living in a one-bedroom with my roommate, and she sleeps in the living room, so I'm just hoping that we can move somewhere that has enough room for two people," she said.

"What about all the people who can’t pay rent, can’t afford groceries, can’t afford to live here?" she said.

Katherine Quick said she would like to be paid more than $18. She said she holds two jobs and struggles to pay her bills.

"My mortgage is over $2,000 a month, and I pay $500, and my husband pays the rest, then we have our water, we have our electric. I'm paying off my car. I pay my car insurance. It's all gone. I have nothing left," said Quick.

The two parties did not reach an agreement.

The union and school district plan to meet again on Sept. 28 at 4 p.m.