Supply chain delays push Treasure Island city center opening to May

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Construction is underway in Treasure Island to transform an old building into a brand new city center.

Once complete, inside you'll find all the city offices (except police and fire) along with some community amenities.

The top floor will be rentable space for things like weddings or conferences with a 360-degree view of Treasure Island.

Courtesy: City of Treasure Island

"So behind me you can see the grand staircase. We decided to make the entrance on the second floor of the building because of FEMA regulations you cannot have anything basically on the first floor," Jason Beisel, City of Treasure Island PIO said. "But what it opens up to is we'll finally have a commissioner's chambers. We don't have that right now."

"The Community Development Department will be on that floor where you have building permits and things like that all in one area where you can go and just get to you know the services you need," explained Beisel. "That's what we hope to do at this building is to put our departments in one area so people can come in, there will be a lobby for people to interact with people, you'll be able to go in and be able to find one spot for where your government is. And I think it's important to show the community that we're together and that you have a place to come interact with your local officials. "

The project was originally supposed to be complete in February 2022 but supply shortage issues have caused some delays.

Right now, city leaders hope it will be complete sometime in May.