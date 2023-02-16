Super Bowl stars snap photos with bracelets made by Pinellas County students

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Super Bowl may be over, but a group of students at a Pinellas County school are celebrating a special connection to the teams this year.

Pinellas County Schools said every year, ESE students in the Access program at Cypress Woods Elementary in Palm Harbor learn lessons about economics by creating and selling Big Game bracelets for the Super Bowl.

“They have learned we need to make quality products. They understood the demands, and we had so many demands the first couple of days for the Eagles, then it shifted,” said Tina Koufogazos, the ESE teacher.

The brightly crafted Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles-themed bracelets sold for $1.50 each. This year, the students sold over 1,000 bracelets and made about $1,300.

Todd Grasley

They were also in for an especially exciting experience. Thanks to a school connection, those bracelets made it all the way to the teams themselves.

“What up Cypress Woods. This is Dallas Goedert,” said Goedert in a short video. “I’m here with y’all bracelet, and I just want to say go Eagles!”

Todd Grasley

A handful of players even snapped a few photos for the kids.

“This is my life. They are my life, so I just felt the excitement with them. We danced, we laughed, we ate, we had a party,” said Koufogazos. “It was the best day of their lives at school. It can’t get better than that.”

The stars of the Super Bowl showed that it’s possible to leave an impact on and off the field.

“Just beyond words,” said Koufogazos. “They are the most popular kids at Cypress Woods right now.”