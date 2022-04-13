'Sunflowers for Ukraine' exhibit at the Dunedin Fine Art Center is raising money for food relief

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Sunflowers are blooming all over the Dunedin Fine Art Center for a very good cause.

"Sunflowers for Ukraine" is an exhibit and a fundraiser, with almost 100 Tampa Bay artists contributing their talents to more than 150 sunflower paintings and sculptures.

The minimum price for the paintings — which range from whimsical to poignant — starts at $10.

Everyone is welcome to visit the free-admission Dunedin Fine Art Center and buy some beautiful, and important, artwork.

Curatorial director Catherine Bergmann says the fundraiser started thanks to a surplus of good print-making paper — and a lot of great artists willing to help.

"We decided this is the perfect time to do something for Ukraine," she says.

So far the Dunedin Fine Art Center has raised about $2,500, with proceeds from sunflower sakes going to Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen, which is providing 300,000 daily meals to relief efforts in Ukraine.

