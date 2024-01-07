Sunday Market St. Pete debuts on the campus of St. Petersburg High School

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new Sunday market debuts on the St. Petersburg High School campus this weekend.

Tampa Bay Markets, a grassroots company hosting markets across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, hosted the first Sunday Market St. Pete on January 7. The market features more than 75 vendors and small businesses.

"Each week, they'll bring over 75 vendors together to support the local community and come out, enjoy and shop local, and get to experience some terrific artists, makers, craftspeople, and local growers," said Stephanie Snyder with Tampa Bay Markets.

Jeff Hoskins said the market is a great way for small businesses to gain exposure. His wife runs Denise's Designs and creates handcrafted, decorative insects like spiders and dragonflies.

"They're beaded spiders. They're scorpions and dragonflies, and people, strangely enough, like to collect insects and bugs. People like handmade, one-of-a-kind merchandise that sparkles and goes well on a Halloween tree or Christmas tree," said Hoskins with Denise's Designs.

Maureen Cacioppo also set up a tent. She operates Florida Pure Sea Salt and sells infused sea salts.

"We participate now in this one, the Saturday Morning Market. We also participate in a couple in Tampa as well, mostly in the area. We do a few out-of-state, but a lot of specialty shops carry us, and you can find us on our website," said Cacioppo.

Tia Farber with Sunken Hunter was selling jewelry made from shark's teeth.

"We have Megalodon shark teeth. These are coming from the biggest shark that ever existed. We go scuba diving for all our own shark teeth down in Venice, Florida. It's about two hours south of here," said Farber.

Beachbum Coastal Art had a tent up with beach decor and coastal decor. People could also check out food trucks and fresh produce.

Tampa Bay Markets offers free space to any local grower or farmer. People could buy fresh produce, including strawberries, tomatoes, apples, and oranges.

Sunday Market St. Pete will be held on the St. Petersburg High School campus at 2501 5th Avenue North every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit here.