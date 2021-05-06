Students collect peanut butter and jelly so kids won't go hungry while school is out over the summer

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dunedin students are working hard to make sure kids don’t go hungry this summer while school is out.

San Jose Elementary School students are collecting peanut butter and jelly for students who won’t have access to school meals of breakfast and lunch during the summer.

Pinellas County Schools

The Title One school is joining the Dunedin CARES PB & J Challenge in trying to collect the most jars.

Dunedin CARES president Joe Mackin says the number of people in need of food has increased by 40 percent since the pandemic started.

Fifth-grader Raiden Abington says he wants to make sure kids have enough to eat.

"It's sad people who don't have food. If it's like a little child, they’re going to need it really bad since they’re starting to grow," said Raiden.

If you would like the help the students collect peanut butter and jelly you can drop off jars at San Jose Elementary School through Monday at 1670 San Helen Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698. Here is a phone number to call if you have questions, (727) 469-5956.



