Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Students collect peanut butter and jelly so kids won't go hungry while school is out over the summer

items.[0].videoTitle
Dunedin students are working hard to collect peanut butter and jelly to make sure kids don’t go hungry this summer while school is out.
Screen Shot 2021-05-06 at 6.19.53 PM.png
Posted at 6:28 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 18:28:36-04

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dunedin students are working hard to make sure kids don’t go hungry this summer while school is out.

San Jose Elementary School students are collecting peanut butter and jelly for students who won’t have access to school meals of breakfast and lunch during the summer.

Screen Shot 2021-05-06 at 6.19.25 PM.png

The Title One school is joining the Dunedin CARES PB & J Challenge in trying to collect the most jars.

Dunedin CARES president Joe Mackin says the number of people in need of food has increased by 40 percent since the pandemic started.

Fifth-grader Raiden Abington says he wants to make sure kids have enough to eat.

"It's sad people who don't have food. If it's like a little child, they’re going to need it really bad since they’re starting to grow," said Raiden.

If you would like the help the students collect peanut butter and jelly you can drop off jars at San Jose Elementary School through Monday at 1670 San Helen Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698. Here is a phone number to call if you have questions, (727) 469-5956.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.