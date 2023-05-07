Student arrested for allegedly making social media video threatening safety of other students

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) arrested a 15-year-old who allegedly made threats to the safety of students at Pinellas Park High School through a social media video that was circulating on Saturday.

The teenager was taken into custody without incident and admitted to posting the video.

Although the teenager claimed that it was a joke, he was arrested and charged with electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.

Police believe that the firearm shown in the video was a realistic replica toy, and no firearms were found in the teenager's possession.

Chief Michael Haworth emphasized that all threats of violence will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.