Starting soon, Pinellas deputies will seize and sell vehicles used by those who flee

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In Pinellas County, it’s happening each and every day, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Deputies attempt to stop some drivers who do not stop. Instead, they speed off and leave deputies in their dust, sometimes with deadly consequences.

“I’m sick of it. I’m tired of it,” the sheriff said. “This happens every single day. It’s ridiculous.”

Gualtieri says it’s happening because word has gotten out. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office avoids most high-speed chases, since data shows they kill thousands of Americans each year.

“All chasing more does is cause more injuries and more death,” he said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, federal data suggests 1,919 deaths resulted from police pursuits across the nation between 2019 and 2022.

“Police pursuits are dangerous, and should be reserved only for the most egregious situations,” Gualtieri added.

So what can the sheriff do to punish people who flee?

Starting next week, a brand new policy will attempt to answer that question.

Starting Jun. 11, anyone who flees in a vehicle from a Pinellas County deputy when directed to stop will have their vehicle seized when the vehicle is ultimately located. If the driver is found guilty of fleeing and eluding, the vehicle will then be sold.

If the driver of the vehicle who flees from law enforcement is not the owner of the vehicle, the owner will be provided with written notice that a specific person who was driving their vehicle has committed the offense, and if the same person does it again, their vehicle will be seized.

“Your friend, your mom, your dad, your brother, or your sister will lose their car if you run from the police,” the sheriff explained.

The policy will also apply to rental car companies.

Gualtieri said a rental company will receive notice if and when it rents a car to someone who uses it to flee from deputies. If the company rents to that person again, and said person flees from deputies again, the rental car will be seized by the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff, proceeds from selling the seized vehicles will be donated to charities and other good causes.

“So this is real simple, if you own a car and value it, don’t run from the cops. If you own a car and value it, don’t loan it to someone you know runs from the police,” Gualtieri said.

The sheriff believes the new policy is the best and safest solution to the problem playing out daily.