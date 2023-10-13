St. Vincent de Paul Cares reopens food center in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Vincent Depaul Cares reopened its food center, and Friday is the first full day back in business.

The food center provides three meals a day for people in need in St. Pete. The kitchen was closed for the last few months as they worked on renovations. They brought in food trucks to serve meals from the parking lot and ensure people did not miss a meal.

CEO Michael Raposa explained that the renovations were needed a long time ago, but it all became possible because of a donation from a volunteer.

“We came to St. Petersburg in 1961, and we began that process. We began with a bowl of soup. We began providing food not only to St. Petersburg's homeless, but also to St. Petersburg's working poor. We opened it on a shoestring and came in and just started providing services out of here, but we never really had the ability to go in and do any major renovations to our kitchen,” Raposa said.

He said he's excited to welcome people back inside. Part of the renovations include a bigger pantry, which means they can accept more donations.

We spoke to Terrance Tyler, who relies on St. Vincent Depaul Cares for every meal.

“The relief is that you don't have to be stressed trying to find a meal because I know what it's like living on the streets where you don't know what you're going to eat," Tyler said.

He said it's an uneasy feeling that many people deal with. He said he's thankful to know there is always a meal for him at St. Vincent Depaul.

“I get three meals a day, plus I work at night, so I am able to take something with me to eat. So you never have to worry about that next meal or what you're going to have to eat for the day,” Tyler said.

St. Vincent Depaul Cares Food Center is located at 374 15th Street N in St Petersburg.

They provide meals, no questions asked.

Lunch is from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dinner is 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.