St. Pete's ShapeShifter Fish and Friends keeps families sun-safe and stylish

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete's ShapeShifter Fish and Friends is a new all-ages apparel brand featuring UPF50+ sun-protective shirts.

"We put the fun in multifunctional sun wear," said founders Maria Aller and Andrew Hill.

The locally born clothing company, which also features colorful hats, unbreakable sunglasses and more, was launched during the pandemic.

Initially, the idea was to create comfy but smart protective wear for fishing fanatics.

As well as keeping wearers safe from the sun, the supersoft polyester shirts are also anti-microbial, stain-resistant and quick-dry.

"And you have to feel how incredibly soft they are," said Maria.

But the cute critter designs on the shirt fronts proved to be so kid-friendly that expanding the ShapeShifter brand for grownups and wee ones just made sense.

Plus those trademark mega-bright colors give one more layer of assurance for parents.

"Whether you're at North Shore Pool or Busch Gardens, it's hard to miss someone in a neon pink or bright orange shirt," said Andrew.

Part of the proceeds also benefits Project FIN, which donates sun-protective clothing to the homeless.

For more on ShapeShifter Fish and Friends apparel, visit ssfishandfriends.com.